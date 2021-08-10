Azerbaijani, Bulgarian leaders eye energy cooperation [UPDATE]

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev have discussed energy cooperation and prosepcts of bilateral ties, Azertag reported on August 9.

In a phone conversation that took place at Radev's initiative on August 9, the two men focused on Azerbaijani-Bulgarian relations, including cooperation in the field of energy and prospects for the development of the bilateral ties. They praised the high level of partnership between the two countries.

They also discussed the Azerbaijani natural gas exports to Bulgaria and the construction of Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria.

Aliyev said that Azerbaijan has started exporting not only natural gas but also electricity to Bulgaria, which creates new opportunities for expanding cooperation in the energy sector.

Stressing the importance of social innovation centers established in Azerbaijan, President Radev expressed interest in the country's experience in this area.

The Bulgarian president invited the Azerbaijani counterpart to visit his country. Expressing gratitude for the invitation, Aliyev said that the visit would be implemented at a convenient time.

The basis of economic cooperation between the countries is energy. Azerbaijan exported 91.9 million cubic metersof natural gas worth $12.1 million to Bulgaria in the first five months of 2021.

In late July, President Aliyev said that since January 1 until today, already over 3bn cubic meters of natural gas was exported from Azerbaijan to EU member states, particularly to Italy, Greece and Bulgaria. He stressed that the volume of natural gas to be exported to EU market will grow.