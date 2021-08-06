Azerbaijan constructs training range in liberated Kalbajar

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan is constructing a new training range in its liberated Kalbajar region, the Defence Ministry’s press service reported on August 6.

Defense MinisterCol-Gen Zakir Hasanov inspected the construction process of a new training range.

The training range will be used to improve the professional skills of the military personnel operating on difficult and high mountainous areas.

According to the ministry, shooting exercises using various calibre weapons and training tasks by armored vehicles will also be conducted in the training range.

The trainings will be conducted by qualified instructors in line with the troops’ training plan and in accordance with the combat conditions and the requirements of the landscape, the ministry added.

Hasanov gave relevant instructions during the inspection of the construction process, the report concluded.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan continues building new military units and facilities in its liberated territories in the Second Karabakh war.

In July several new military units were inaugurated in Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam, Zangilan, Lachin, Khojavend, Khojaly regions.

Azerbaijan has been opening military units in liberated regions to ensure the better reinforcement of its borders since the last year's war.



