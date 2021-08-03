Azerbaijani firefighters prevent spread of fires in Turkey's Marmaris region

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani firefighters have prevented the spread of fires in some parts of Turkey's Marmaris region.

The Azerbaijan Ministry of Emergency Situations continues to carry out work in this direction.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations has sent the groups of firefighters to Turkey in accordance with the instructions of the President Ilham Aliyev to extinguish forest fires and prevent their further spread.

The first group consisted of 100 firefighters who arrived in Turkey's Mugla province.

Another team of firefighters and rescuers was sent to the fraternal country on July 31 night.

The second group includes 220 firefighters and rescuers, 53 fire fighting and special rescue equipment, 1 helicopter, 1 ambulance.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijan Ministry of Emergency Situations has sent a delegation of senior officials.

The delegetion headed by Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Lieutenant General Etibar Mirzayev left for Turkey on the morning of August 2.