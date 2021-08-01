MoD: Azerbaijani Army`s positions in Nakhchivan shelled

Azerbaijani Army`s positions in Nakhchivan have been shelled by the Armenian Armed Forces.

On August 1, at about 03:45 am, the Armenian Armed Forces from positions near the village of Arazdeyen in the Vedi region fired at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Heydarabad settlement of the Nakhchivan`s Sadarak region from small arms of various calibers, the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry reported.

"There are no casualties among the personnel of the Azerbaijan Army.

The Armenian Armed Forces was suppressed by return fire.

At present, the situation in the indicated direction is stable, the operational situation is controlled by the units of our troops," the ministry said.