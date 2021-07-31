Azerbaijani president congratulates Swiss counterpart

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter to Guy Parmelin, President of the Swiss Confederation.

"Dear Mr. President,

I wholeheartedly congratulate you and through you, your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country’s National Holiday.

I believe that we will continue to put our efforts to further expand the ties between Azerbaijan and Switzerland and develop the traditional friendly and cooperative relations of our countries.

On this festive day, I wish you good health, happiness, successes in your endeavors, and everlasting prosperity to the Swiss Confederation," the letter said.



