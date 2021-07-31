TODAY.AZ / Politics

PACE rapporteur calls for de-escalation of situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

30 July 2021 [20:34] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Paul Gavan, Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) rapporteur for the 'Humanitarian consequences of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan', called to de-escalate and comply a cease fire after border incidents which caused the death of servicemen, Trend reports referring to PACE.

"There has unfortunately been a steady increase in incidents from May and July of this year, and these have reached a new level with regrettable human victims, which is of great concern to me," Gavan said.

"The long-standing humanitarian concerns which affect the lives of individuals, each side of the border, cannot be addressed unless violence stops. I urge all those concerned to show responsibility in order to build peace and reconciliation," he added.

