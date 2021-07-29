More houses being built for martyrs’ families

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has started the construction of over 460 private houses for martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans in the regions, Social Services Agency Chairman Vugar Behbudov has told local media.

Over 11,000 martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans will be provided with apartments in 2021-2025 in line with the presidential decree of January 2021.

In 2021, 3,000 families from this category will be provided with apartments, Behbudov said, adding that to date, 1,300 families have already been provided with houses. Some 1,572 apartments and private houses were provided to families from this category in 2020.

The program of providing houses and apartments to martyrs' families and disabled war veterans has increased fivefold since 2018.

Earlier, President Aliyev stated that the government gave houses and apartments to families of 10,000 martyrs and disabled war veterans so far, adding that this process continues. The president underlined that 16,000 people will be involved in the self-employment program this year and among them will be 5,000 family members of martyrs and war veterans.

Azerbaijan has allocated over AZN 9 million ($5m) to compensate damages to its citizens who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the six-week war over Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region.

2,904 servicemen of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces died in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War that started with Armenia's firing at Azerbaijani civilians and positions. Over 100 Azerbaijani civilians were also killed during the war that lasted from September 27 to November 10.

The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw