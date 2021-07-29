Armenians left not one intact building in liberated Aghdam - official

By Trend

The Armenians left not one intact building in Azerbaijan’s de-occupied Aghdam district, Farah Aliyeva, Head of the Department for Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora Issues, Multiculturalism and Religion of the Presidential Administration, Head of the Working Group on Science, Education and Culture of the Interdepartmental Center told Trend.

“I have been to Aghdam before the occupation. We are shocked by what we see here today,” Aliyeva said.

She said that the aim of the visit to Aghdam is to view the situation on the spot.

“The Working Group includes scientists, experts, and officials. As is known, the head of state visited Aghdam after its liberation. We must familiarize ourselves with Aghdam and express our opinion,” Aliyeva said.

“Our people will demonstrate their unbreakable will during the restoration of Aghdam,” Aliyeva noted.

“We will do our best to restore the historical monuments to their original form. Here our soldiers shed their blood, gave their lives and reclaimed these lands. And we must preserve our historical memory,” stressed Aliyeva.