Russia makes efforts to restore ceasefire regime on Armenian-Azerbaijani border - official

29 July 2021 [17:45] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Russia has made a lot of efforts to restore the ceasefire regime on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the work is underway, spokesman for the Russian president Dmitry Peskov told reporters, Trend reports on July 29 referring to TASS.

"The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border aggravated on July 29,” Peskov said. “You know that the representatives of Russia made a lot of efforts to restore the ceasefire.”

“The work is underway,” the spokesman added. “Russia continues to negotiate with Yerevan and Baku to ensure the full implementation of bilateral agreements."

