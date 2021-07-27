Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan sign Baku Declaration

The parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan signed the Baku Declaration.

The document was signed following the trilateral meeting held by speakers of the three countries’ parliament on July 27.

Addressing the meeting, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova said that a trilateral platform of cooperation between the three countries’ parliaments is being created.

Gafarova said that meetings will be held in this format, and the transformation of this format into an even more fruitful platform over time will strengthen ties between the three countries.

President Ilham Aliyev received the delegations headed by Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly, Asad Qaise and by Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop today.

The Turkish and Pakistani delegations arrived in Azerbaijan on July 26 and are also expected to visit the country’s recently-liberated territories.