Baku rules out status for Karabakh region

Vugar Khalilov

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva has ruled out status for Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region.

In a statement published on July 24, Abdullayeva said that those who want to artificially raise the issue of "status of Nagorno-Karabakh" must understand once and for all that there is no "status" issue, just as there is no "Nagorno-Karabakh”.

She reminded that the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast was legally abolished by Azerbaijan in November 1991 and East Zangazur and Karabakh economic regions were established by the presidential order on July 7, 2021. She added that Karabakh has been an integral part of Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenians can live there as Azerbaijani citizens.

Commenting on Zangazur region, Abdullayeva told that like other parts of modern Armenia, Zangazur has been a historical Azerbaijani soil, from where ethnic Azerbaijanis have been expelled.

Abdullayeva stressed that Azerbaijan has reached its borders and is strengthening there. However, Armenia as an aggressor has been disrespecting international law for decades and now does not want to face the post-war realities.

Responding to Armenia’s accusation about "worsening the humanitarian situation" by Azerbaijan, Abdullayeva said that all necessary conditions have been created for the transportation of humanitarian aid through the territory of Azerbaijan. In turn, Armenia obstructs the visit of a mission to the region, which has been agreed with international humanitarian organizations.

In the end, the Azerbaijani spokesperson reminded that the use of illegal force was an obstacle to peace and security in the region, which has been implemented by Armenia for decades. She added that Azerbaijan has liberated its territories in line with the UN Charter and in compliance with international humanitarian law, ensured its territorial integrity and is currently working to ensure peace and progress in the region.