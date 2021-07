By Trend

The trial on the criminal case of Davit Davtyan and Gevorg Sujyan, accused of espionage against Azerbaijan continues at the Baku Court on Grave Crimes, Trend reports on July 26.

At the meeting, chaired by Judge Ali Mammadov, the start of the trial was announced.

Davtyan and Sujyan were charged under Articles 228, 276, 279 and 318 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.