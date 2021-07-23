Media Martyrs Park opens in northern Azerbaijani city

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

“Media Martyrs" park has been opened in Azerbaijan’s northern Guba city to commemorate media representatives who lost their lives during the First and Second Karabakh Wars.

The park was opened on July 22 that is celebrated as the Day of National Press in Azerbaijan. Representatives of the district executive authorities and employees of regional media structures attended the opening ceremony.

Located in Yusif Gasimov Street, the new park is ??about 2000 square meters. In the center of the park, there is a monument symbolizing work of media workers in combat conditions. Landscaping work and the lighting system installation has finished in the park.

The park immortalizes the memory of all media representatives who became victims of the Armenian aggression, including the operator of AzTV Siraj Abishov and AZERTAC employee Maharram Ibrahimov, who died on June 4 as a result of a mine explosion in Kalbajar.

Abishov and Ibrahimov were filming the liberated territories when they hit a mine in the village of Susuzlug.

Under the presidential order, state TV channel AzTV cameraman Siraj Abishov, Azertag (AZERTAC) correspondent Maharram Ibrahimov have been awarded the Order "For Service to Motherland" 3rd class.