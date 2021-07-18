President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijanis on Eid Al-Adha

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the Azerbaijani people on Eid Al-Adha celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

In his congratulatory message, Aliyev paid tribute to Azerbaijanis who gave their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity. He stressed that the government pays special attention to war veterans and the families of martyrs who lost their lives during last year’s war.

Furthermore, Aliyev noted that the Islamic civilization has played an exceptional role in Azerbaijan’s national and cultural development and that the progressive Islamic traditions and moral values have always been respected in the country.

