Jordanian newspapers publish articles about pollution of Azerbaijan’s Okhchuchay river

By Trend

The influential Jordanian newspapers Nayrouz and Al Anbat published the articles on the pollution of Azerbaijan’s Okhchuchay River upon the initiative of Samia Khamis, coordinator of the Azerbaijani Diaspora Youth in Jordan, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend on July 13.

The articles include detailed information that Armenia and German companies are polluting the Okhchuchay River with toxic waste, which flows through Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district liberated from the Armenian occupation and flows into the Araz River.

The attention is drawn to the terrible environmental terror that continues up till now. The Azerbaijani side appealed to the international organizations and Germany with an appeal to take appropriate measures to prevent this environmental crime.

The articles can be read by clicking on the links below:

https://alanbatnews.net/article/335272?fbclid=IwAR1_fOIHlDPYSVL9eD2tdCHPn8_tCDVppErCwamwF1eq6D0XQC0_YSO_NDs

https://nayrouz.com/article/215587#.YOvqZezrUB0.whatsapp