Int'l humanitarian law seminars held for Azerbaijani servicemen

The Defence Ministry and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have held seminars on international humanitarian law for Azerbaijani servicemen under the 2021 action plan, the ministry reported on July 12.

The report added that during the seminars, members of the ICRC office in Azerbaijan made speeches on various topics for the military personnel and responded to the questions.

The ministry earlier reported on its website that cooperation between the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry and the ICRC encompasses the following:

To provide educational materials on International Humanitarian Law for the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

To deliver lectures on International Humanitarian Law in the War College of the Armed Forces;

To conduct training sessions and courses on "International Humanitarian Law" with officers, and open up opportunities in their participation in regional and international courses;

To monitor the situation of the peaceful population inhabiting in the vicinity of the confrontation line of the Azerbaijani and Armenian armed forces;

To strengthen relations with civilian and military organizations, to set conditions for the civilian population living in the vicinity of the confrontation line of the Azerbaijani and Armenian armed forces.

In Azerbaijan, the ICRC supports the families of missing persons and helps detainees held for the Karabakh conflict-related or security reasons, or who are otherwise vulnerable.

The organization also monitors the situation of communities along the border with Armenia.