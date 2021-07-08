Azerbaijani positions come under Armenian fire in Tovuz [UPDATE]

By Aisha Jabbarova

Armenian forces have fired at Azerbaijani army position on July 7, in violation of the November 10 peace deal that ended the war in Nagorno-Karabakh last year.

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported that Baku’s positions in Tovuz region’s Garalar village came under fire from Armenian armed forces stationed near Kolagir village of the Berd region at 13:40 (GMT+4) on July 7. Small arms were used during the attack.

The ministry said that there are no losses or wounded among the military personnel of the Azerbaijani Army.

"Currently, the situation in this direction is stable. Our units control the operational situation," the ministry’s press service reported.

It should be noted that on July 6, Armenian forces located in the Azerbaijani territory where the Russian peacekeeping forces have been stationed, fired at Azerbaijani positions in Aghdam’s Aliaga village. Azerbaijani serviceman engaged in road improvement work in the village, was injured in the Armenian fire.

Azerbaijan informed the Russian Peacekeeping Forces Command and the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center about the incident.