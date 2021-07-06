Armenia's transfer of minefield maps to Azerbaijan to stimulate region's safe development - Russian analyst POLITICS

By Trend

Transfer of additional landmine maps to Azerbaijan a really important event that will give a start to the development of the region, unblocking communications, and the implementation of joint projects, Darya Grevtsova, political analyst and Deputy Director of the Russian Institute of Socio-Political Research, told Trend.

According to Grevtsova, after clearing the territories, the refugees will be able to return to their native lands and begin to directly develop the land and build housing.

“This is very important since it will give an impetus to the safe development of this region because we know how many accidents occurred precisely because Azerbaijan didn’t have maps of landmines," she said.

The analyst noted that many other steps need to be taken, but it’s very important that Armenia has already demonstrated its readiness to take these steps for the development of the region.

“Election was held in Armenia, and revanchist sentiments showed their unpopularity. Right now, the Armenian side will begin to take steps that, we hope, will lead to the development of the region and Armenia itself, for which it’s also important to build new roads and lay logistic routes since this will bring economic benefits for the country and its citizens, as it will open up new jobs,” she added.

“If before the election Pashinyan [Armenian prime minister] was afraid to do this, not knowing how society would react, now he’s sure that society has chosen cooperation and development together with Azerbaijan," Grevtsova further said.

Thanks to this, gradual preparations will begin for the signing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia with the mediation of Russia, she concluded.

As earlier reported, on July 3, Armenia submitted maps about the location of nearly 92,000 mines in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli and Zangilan districts to the Azerbaijani side in exchange for the transfer of 15 Armenian arrested servicemen, and before that the mine maps of the Aghdam district [the districts had been liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the Second Karabakh War from late Sept. to early Nov.2020].