Azerbaijan restores road infrastructure in Tartar district after 44-day Karabakh war

By Trend

Infrastructure has been restored in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district after the end of the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war, Trend reports.

During the war, which began on September 27, 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces made inhuman missile attacks on the Azerbaijani settlements, as well as other war crimes, as a result of which civilians were killed, civilian facilities, houses and infrastructure were damaged.

An assessment process was carried out and the work on preliminary planning of construction and repair work was conducted in a short period of time following the work carried out by the State Commission, created upon the order of the president dated November 6, 2020 to assess and eliminate the caused damage. As a result, the restoration and reconstruction work started in 11 cities and districts.

One of such territories of the country is Tartar district, which, despite the huge damage inflicted by the Armenian Armed Forces during the war, heroically resisted Armenia’s attacks.

The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has begun repair and restoration work on the territory to eliminate the damage caused to the road infrastructure in Tartar as a result of the Armenian Armed Forces’ attacks.

The sufficient number of equipment and working personnel were mobilized to complete the work in a short period of time.

One significant highway, six highways of local importance and the road surface of five intracity roads was damaged in Tartar district as a result of the Armenian Armed Forces’ deliberate missile attack on the territories with civilians far from the contact line.

The repair and restoration work was carried out on the Barda-Istisu and Tartar-Hindarkh highways to eliminate the damage to the road infrastructure in accordance with the restoration project.

Moreover, Kovdadig - Rajabli, Seidimli and Duyarli local roads, as well as Buruj-Gulabatli and Beyim-Sarov roads were repaired.

Garagoyunlu-Kucherli highway will be repaired at the next stage.

Shah Ismail Khatai, Elman Safarov, Shikhali Gurbanov, Mubariz Ibrahimov and Famil Gulami streets in Tartar, which were also greatly damaged as a result of regular missile and artillery shelling of Tartar district by the Armenian Armed Forces were repaired.

In accordance with the project, after the completion of the asphalt paving process, road surface markings were used.

All work was done under the supervision of the management of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

This road project, being implemented as part of activity in coordination with other state structures of the Working Group on Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Interdepartmental Center operating under the Coordination Headquarters, is an integral part of the unified transport concept of the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The coordination headquarters, created upon the order of the president dated November 24, 2020, is led by head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev.