Baku, Riyadh eye Karabakh rehabilitation, cooperation

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani army is conducting brigade command and staff exercises under the 2021 combat training plan approved by Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov, the Defence Ministry reported on June 23.

The formations and units involved in the command and staff exercises were brought to the different levels of combat readiness. The command and control bodies were deployed in the area of the drills.

Taking into consideration the increase in the level of combat readiness, at each stage of the drills, the use of troops and command and control bodies is envisaged. Particular attention is paid to the interoperability of units.

Under the 2021 combat training plan approved by Hasanov, the Azerbaijani Navy ended the two-day drills at the Caspian Sea on June 23.

Under an Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperation accord, joint tactical and special drills of the Nakhchivan garrison troops and the Turkish armed forces were held in Nakhchivan on June 21-23.

A group of Azerbaijani servicemen continues to take part in the Anatolian Eagle - 2021 international flight tactical drills in Turkey's Konya that will last until July 3.