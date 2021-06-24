Azerbaijan to display its modern arms at int'l exhibition in Minsk

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan will be represented at the international arms and military equipment exhibition M?LEX-2021 in Minsk (Belarus) on June 23-26, the Defence Industry Ministry reported on June 23.

The exhibition will showcase the state-of-the-art weapons and models of military equipment produced by Belarus, Russia, and other foreign countries.

Meetings are planned with representatives of the governments of the participating countries and heads of delegations as part of the event.

During the meetings, discussions will be held on the development of ties in the military-technical sphere between the Azerbaijani Defence Industry Ministry and the other countries' relevant structures, as well as on the implementation of new joint projects.

Azerbaijan exports ammunition, modern small arms, UAVs, and armored vehicles of its own production to more than 10 countries, and the country's defense enterprises produce more than 700 items and their components.

Azerbaijan has been producing and exporting weapons to foreign countries since 2013, including the NATO member states such as the U.S. and Turkey, as well as Russia, Belarus, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, and others.



