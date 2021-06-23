Azerbaijani-Turkish tactical drills underway in Nakhchivan

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Under a military cooperation agreement signed between Azerbaijan and Turkey, joint tactical and special drills of the Nakhchivan garrison troops and the Turkish armed forces are underway in Nakhchivan.

On June 22, Nakhchivan’s Supreme Assembly Chairman Vasif Talibov inspected the drills. The exercises which started on June 21 will end on June 23.

Before the drills, Special Forces Commander Karam Mustafayev reported that the Bayraktar-TB2 UAV was ready for presentation. Later, the Bayraktar-TB2 UAV and combat missiles ready for the flight were inspected.

Inspection of UAV and combat missiles

Talibov met Azerbaijani servicemen who successfully completed the UAV systems courses. The UAV’s tactical and technical properties were detailed and it was noted that the complex includes various types of guided missiles. In addition, the tactical and technical properties of the tower and antennas providing the Bayraktar-TB2 armed drone’s flight were detailed. The UAV preparation for flight, the Bayraktar-TB2 armed drone's practical flight control, ground control, and management station were presented.

The UAV launch for flight, the flight itself, the practical flight control were monitored.

Talibov inspected the communications equipment and missile storage facilities and familiarized himself with a set of ultra-short and shortwave radio stations, battle control group workplace, complex and mobile communication stations, battle control, and command-staff machines.

Then, the Supreme Assembly chairman watched the implementation of the practical tactical and special drills of the Nakhchivan garrison troops and the Turkish armed forces held at the Special General Army’s central headquarters.

Mustafayev reported on the preparation for the drills. He informed about the combat control center and noted that it was established to monitor the current situation, inform the army commander and troops of the operational situation, direct troops on the basis of orders and directives, and monitor the activities of troops and enemy units in real-time.

During the acquaintance with the tactical and special drills plan, it was stated that they are aimed at establishing interaction between the authorities within a single communication system, exchanging information between different levels of headquarters using different means, providing unified information on UAVs and technical intelligence, ensuring integration into the network, improving the methods of organization of interaction between the control and weapons systems.

Practical drills

After getting acquainted with the drills plan, they kicked off. According to the drills scenario, the commanders involved in the drills took part in the video conference arranged at the Special Forces Army and reported on the arising situation in accordance with the earlier combat order.

In the training center, the battery, which mimics the enemy's artillery battery, took a firing position and fired at our frontline units. This hypothetical enemy activity was monitored by the Bayraktar-TB2 UAV and the coordinates of the artillery battery were transferred from the control center to the relevant artillery units for destruction.

The local special task force detected a moving enemy column, learned details about the moving direction of the group, the approaching enemy composition, the column’s sequence, the activities of other nearby enemy units. At the same time using a geographic analysis system to move away from the area, the interaction was established between the special purpose group and the helicopter moving towards the group.

Geographical Analysis System

To assess the impact of weather conditions and relief on operations during planning, command, and control of troops, the Special Forces Army started to use the Geographical Analysis System.

Adil Yoltay, technical director of the Turkish IT company PIRIREIS, spoke about the system. He said that it is based on the solution of complex social, economic, environmental, and other problems around the world. Yoltay noted that the system is a set of software and geographic information sources that collect, store, process, update, analyze, query, and display large amounts of geographic information to assist users in decision-making processes.

He added that the Geographical Analysis System is an easy-to-use, fast, and secure system that presents objects in three-dimensional format with high image quality and precise coordinates.

Talibov thanked the staff for the establishment of the Geographical Analysis System.

Then, during the tactical drills of the artillery battery held at the Karabakh Mountain training center, the practical activity of the moving battery was observed when the enemy came under the artillery fire. Using UAVs, operation brigade units interacted to detect and destroy a group of the enemy intelligence and sabotage group that had infiltrated into the local defence.

The Nakhchivan Special Border Division units’ activities to neutralize the group trying to violate the border were observed. The location of the trespassers was detected by the UAV after the coordinates were determined and the information was passed to the command of the Nakhchivan Special Border Division. According to the decision made by the commander of the Nakhchivan Special Border Division, the relevant unit of the rapid movement battalion was brought to the area by helicopter and the violators were neutralized.

Mustafayev informed about the measures planned to improve the combat control center. Then the chairman of the Supreme Assembly inspected the decision-making and video surveillance rooms.