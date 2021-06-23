People know that Armenia may develop only after restoring ties with Azerbaijan - analyst

By Trend





The Armenian people understand that the development of the country is possible only thanks to the restoration of relations with Azerbaijan, Darya Grevtsova, political analyst and Deputy Director of the Russian Institute of Socio-Political Research, told Trend on June 22.

"Despite a big defeat in the war [the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war], Pashinyan still won the election as the Armenian people do not want war any more,” the analyst said.

“People want the restoration of communications, development, and many understand that this is possible only through joint work and restoration of relations with Azerbaijan,” Grevtsova added. “People voted against the war, which was personified by both ex-presidents Kocharyan and Sargsyan. People want new changes and a better life.”

“Despite the tension was rather high, the party and Pashinyan himself took the lead, gaining a majority of the votes, namely 54 percent,” the analyst said. “Of course, such a big difference will affect the further development of events within Armenia itself."

“The results of the election in Armenia demonstrated that all the revenge-seekers and radical elements who called for war, personifying Robert Kocharyan's "Karabakh clan", were in the minority and it would be quite difficult to take to the streets and fill the Armenian capital with them,” Grevtsova said.

"The Armenian people want further work and development for the benefit of Armenia, rather than any revolutions, changes and reconsideration of the election results," the analyst said.