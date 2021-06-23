President Aliyev receives UAE's Economy Minister [UPDATE]

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received the United Arab Emirates’ Economy Minister Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri on June 23, Azertag has reported.

UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri conveyed greetings of President of the United Arab Emirates Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings and asked the minister to extend his greetings to the President of the United Arab Emirates, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Ruler of Dubai and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri said he was glad to pay his first official visit to Azerbaijan since he took office in July last year.

The sides pointed out the high level and successful development of political relations between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates, and hailed the two countries’ support for each other both within international institutions and at the bilateral level.

Touching upon the economic relations, the sides noted successful cooperation in this field, adding that exports from Azerbaijan to the United Arab Emirates have increased. They also stressed the importance of implementing work to define new investment opportunities, increase trade and expand business ties in the spirit of the partnership relations between the two countries in the years to come.