Caspian region to be important for next 50 years - Turkish ambassador

By Trend

Caspian region will be important for the oil and gas industry for the next 50 years, Ambassador of Turkey to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci told Trend.

The ambassador also said that there are three main oil and gas sources in the world - the South America, the Gulf and the Caspian region.

Having noted that the oil and gas sector is very important for the economies of many countries, he highlighted the fact that in some cases the sector is the main source for the development of economy.

From this point of view the Caspian region, the ambassador said, the region will remain of big importance.

"We should focus on the Caspian region as the source of oil and gas," he said. "It will help to the development of the region as a whole."