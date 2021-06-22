Zangezur corridor to create huge opportunities for regional states, including Armenia - analyst

By Trend





The creation of the Zangezur corridor opens up tremendous opportunities for all countries of the region, including Armenia, Orkhan Baghirov, an economist and leading analyst at the Center of Analysis of International Relations of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.

Baghirov made the remark at the ‘New South Caucasus and New Economic Corridor’ international online conference.

“The creation of this corridor opens up the opportunity for Armenia to directly enter the market of Russia,” the analyst said.

Baghirov also noted that this corridor can serve as an alternative route for Turkey and the Middle East.

“Zangezur corridor will improve trade and tourism relations between Turkey, Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries,” he said.

“An important issue for Azerbaijan from the creation of Zangezur corridor is the unblocking of transport route to its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic,” Bagirov added.