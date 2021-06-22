TODAY.AZ / Politics

Working groups to discuss Iran's participation in de-mining of Azerbaijan's Karabakh

21 June 2021 [15:42] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Technical working groups will soon discuss for Iran's participation in the de-mining of Azerbaijan's Karabakh, the Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi told Trend.

According to the ambassador, Iranian companies have announced their readiness to participate in the de-mining of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

"Technical working groups between the two countries will soon discuss this issue. Helping to clear mines is both a humanitarian step and a neighborly duty," he noted.

"In any case, Iran had an eight-year war with Iraq, and gained a lot of experience in this war. One of them is the de-mining of the areas,” he added.

