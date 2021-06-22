Azerbaijan continues inventory in liberated territories

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has completed the inventory of 13,307 properties in its territories liberated from the Armenian occupation in last year’s war, the country's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his official Twitter page.

The inventory includes 10,483 real estate and 2,824 infrastructure facilities.

Moreover, the minister underlined that roads with a total length of 1,525 km, power transmission lines of 292 km, gas supply lines of 45 km, water supply lines of 19 km and irrigation networks of 249 km have been inventorized.

Earlier Economy Minister said that the reintegration of the liberated territories into the economy and realization of the region’s economic potential will be an important factor in accelerating Azerbaijan’s socio-economic development.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for reconstruction works in the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

Restoration and reconstruction work in recently-liberated territories will be carried out in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10 brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.