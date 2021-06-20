Armenian police report about cases of violation during ongoing parliamentary election

|
By Trend
The Armenian
law enforcement structures received information about 21 cases of violation at
the snap parliamentary election on June 20, seven cases are being checked in
terms of criminal offenses, Head of the police headquarters, Police Colonel
Armen Mkrtchyan said, Trend reports referring
to TASS.
"Some 21
cases of violation have been observed, seven of which are considered criminal
offenses, four out of seven cases are attempts to re-vote," Mkrtchyan
said.
"Some
176 cases of violation were registered during the entire pre-election
period," police colonel added. "Most of them (35 cases) are
associated with cases of bribery of voters."