Erdogan discusses opportunities of unblocking Zangezur corridor

Armenians will be able to travel to Moscow, to other parts of the world along the Zangezur corridor, and they will see for themselves how much they have blocked their way, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Erdogan made the remark during his speech at a special meeting of the Parliament of Azerbaijan.

The Turkish president noted that opportunities for cooperation in the new format of the Six have emerged in the region.

“These are Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia and Iran. Georgia had some questions, but during the last visit of the Georgian Prime Minister, I explained to him the benefits of this format. As relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan improve, Turkey will also take the necessary steps. The benefits that Turkey can give Armenia cannot be measured,” Erdogan added.