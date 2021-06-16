Azerbaijan welcomes NATO's role in ensuring int’l security - assistant to president

By Trend





Azerbaijan welcomes the role of NATO in ensuring international security, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the "Azerbaijan's Contribution to the Euro-Atlantic Peace and Security" international conference, Trend reports on June 16.

The assistant to the president said that Azerbaijan is committed to the fundamental principles of partnership within the existing agreements with NATO.

"Azerbaijan welcomes NATO's active role in ensuring and maintaining international peace and security,” Hajiyev added. “Azerbaijan is committed to the fundamental principles of partnership within the existing agreements."



