Criminal case against Armenian terrorist group goes to proceedings in Azerbaijan

By Trend

Criminal case against a group of 26 Armenians, who committed terror against Azerbaijan, transferred to proceedings, Trend reports on June 11.

The criminal case was transferred to the proceedings of Faig Ganiyev and Azad Majidov who are judges of the Baku Court on Grave Crimes.

As earlier reported, the preliminary investigation of the criminal case initiated by the Main Investigation Department of the Azerbaijani State Security Service against the members of the Armenian armed formations disarmed as a result of the anti-terrorist operation of the State Security Service on December 13, 2020, who committed terrorist-subversive and other criminal actions on the Azerbaijani territory, has been completed.

The investigative bodies revealed that a group of Armenians, illegally acquiring weapons, components for the weapons, ammunition, explosives and devices, created armed formations not envisaged by the law.

The members of these armed formations illegally crossed the state border of Azerbaijan on November 26-27, 2020 as an organized group, took up the combat positions in the forest and other areas in the northwestern part of the Hadrut settlement of Khojavend district.