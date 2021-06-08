US Acting Assistant Secretary of State meets with Azerbaijani civil society representatives

By Trend





The US Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip T. Reeker met with Azerbaijani civil society representatives today, Trend reports, citing the US Embassy in Baku.

“He underscored a free media and vibrant civil society are key to ensuring prosperity and stability for all of Azerbaijan's people,” said the tweet.

The US Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip T. Reeker has arrived in Azerbaijan on a two-day visit.

In Azerbaijan, Acting Assistant Secretary Reeker will meet with government, civil society, and business leaders to discuss bilateral priorities and issues related to the Second Karabakh war.