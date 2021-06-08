TODAY.AZ / Politics

Iranian delegation arrives in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

08 June 2021 [17:38] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


A delegation from Iran has arrived in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports with reference to the Iranian embassy in Baku.

The delegation will arrive in Baku today at 7:30 PM (GMT+4).

Tomorrow Minister of Roads of Iran Mohammad Eslami will meet with Azerbaijani Minister of Transport Rashad Nabiyev at 10:00 AM, following by a visit to port of Alat and then to the port of Astara.

The sides are also scheduled to focus attention on the joint projects, such as the railway terminal and a joint bridge.

