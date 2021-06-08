Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers warns local restaurants against holding mass events

By Trend





Some restaurants in Azerbaijan violate quarantine rules by inviting foreign singers, Trend reports on June 8 referring to the Operational Headquarters of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the statement, strict measures will be taken with regard to restaurants and their owners who have committed such violations, in accordance with the law.

“Azerbaijan has achieved success in the fight against COVID-19, thanks to the decisions of the Operational Headquarters to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, strict control over their implementation and citizens' compliance with the relevant requirements, the statement said. “Azerbaijan became one of the first countries in which vaccination of the population against coronavirus began.”

"Given the fact that vaccination in Azerbaijan has accelerated and the number of recoveries exceeds the number of infected, the Operational Headquarters softened the quarantine regime from May 31, and other concessions will be introduced from June 10,” the statement further noted. “However, in recent days, facts of gross violation of the decisions of the Cabinet of Ministers and the instructions of the chief sanitary doctor of Azerbaijan by entrepreneurs in the field of catering (restaurants) have been revealed.”

“Several restaurants, inviting foreign singers, hold mass events and announce the organization of new concerts, which demonstratively violate the rules of a special quarantine regime and create conditions for mass infection of citizens,” the statement also said. “The Operational Headquarters declares that strict measures will be taken in accordance with the law in relation to catering facilities and their owners who have committed such violations.”

“We urge legal entities and individuals to comply with the rules and requirements of quarantine. Once again, we warn you that in case of non-compliance with the rules and requirements of quarantine, strict measures will be taken," added the statement.