Georgian expert: Release of Russian policeman who killed young Azerbaijani - flagrant violation of international law

By Trend

The release without any reason of the traffic police inspector after the murder of 19-year-old Azerbaijani Vekil Abdullayev by him near Novosibirsk is a flagrant violation of international law, Georgian expert, Doctor of Political and Military Sciences, Professor Vakhtang Maisaya told Trend.

Despite the fact that Vekil Abdullayev was a Georgian citizen, no one in Georgia knows about this incident, the expert noted.

"It is unlikely that any measures will be taken because no one wrote anything about this in the Georgian press," Maisaya said.

According to him, this fact is a flagrant violation of both national justice within Russia and the principles of international law.

The incident took place on May 28 near the village of Moshkovo. According to the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, the traffic police officers stopped the car for speeding, in which the victim was, after being pursued. When the law enforcement officers caught up with the offenders, the young people ran out of the cars and rushed in all directions, but they managed to detain one of the fugitives, after which a scuffle ensued. Abdullayev came to the rescue, who was shot in the head by police officer Alexander Gusev.

On behalf of the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bystrikin, Alexander Gusev was released from custody.