Azerbaijan downs Armenian UAV on border

In the early hours of May 27, a group of Armenian saboteurs sought to cross into Azerbaijani territories to plant mines on the supply routes leading to the Azerbaijani Army. Azerbaijan detained six of the saboteurs.
The border incidents have gained new momentum after the war in 2020 as the two sides have not agreed on the delimitation of the border.
Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed the war after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.
The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani Army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.