Situation on Azerbaijan-Armenia state border under control - State Border Service

31 May 2021 [12:53] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The units of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan are fully controlling the situation on the state border with Armenia, Trend reports referring to the service.

According to the message of the State Border Service, in some social networks, allegations are spread about the alleged neutralization of the sabotage group of the Armed Forces of Armenia, which tried to penetrate into the territory of Azerbaijan, on the territory of the Zangilan district, as well as the detention of two members of this group.

“This information is false. The situation on the state border with Armenia is under the full control of the units of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan,” the message reads.

