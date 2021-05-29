Azerbaijan commissions new military units in liberated Aghdam, Khojavand districts

By Trend

Two more modular military units equipped with modern equipment have been commissioned in the Aghdam and Khojavand districts, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the order of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, measures are being continued to provide comprehensive support to the units deployed in the liberated lands, organize the service of troops and further improve the social and living conditions of the personnel.

In order to organize the service and combat activities of the personnel, to ensure proper living conditions in the territory of the Aghdam and Khojavand districts, two more military units of modular type, equipped with modern equipment, were commissioned.

At the opening ceremony held on the occasion of Republic Day (May 28), the commander of the military association, Major General Mais Barkhudarov, conveyed the congratulations of the Minister of Defense to the personnel.

In order to organize and maintain combat duty and service troops at a high level, service rooms in modular-type complexes are equipped with air conditioners, furniture, modern sanitary facilities, bedding, kitchen equipment, and generators.

The process of building new modular-type military units continues as planned in other liberated territories.







