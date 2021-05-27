Azerbaijan foils Armenian sabotage act on border, detains six

It should be noted that the ministry reported on May 26 that the Azerbaijani army positions came under fire of Armenian troops in Kalbajar and Gadabay regions from May 24 to 26 from the enemy positions in Armenia's Gegharkunik region.
Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed the war after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.
The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani Army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres, and historic Shusha city. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.
The November peace deal also stipulates the unblocking of transport routes in the region that has been closed due to three decades of deadly conflict.