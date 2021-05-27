Azerbaijan, CTBTO discuss co-op prospects

By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization Lassina Zerbo during his working visit to Austria on May 26, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides expressed gratification with the level of mutual cooperation and discussed its prospects.

Bayramov informed Zerbo in detail about the 44-day second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war.

The Azerbaijani minister stressed that the Armenian side resorted to disproportionate methods of conducting military operations.

The minister also said that during the war Armenia launched missile strikes on Azerbaijan’s civilian facilities.



