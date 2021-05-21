Azerbaijan's liberated lands can contribute to tourism dev't - Rapid Solutions LLC

By Trend

The territories of Azerbaijan, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, can become an additional incentive for the development of tourism in Azerbaijan, Howard Lin, Managing Director of the UK Rapid Solutions LLC, said, Trend reports.

Lin made the remark at the opening ceremony of the British Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan.

According to the managing director, the UK continues to be a major investor in the Azerbaijani economy.

“Favorable conditions have been created in Azerbaijan for further development of the country,” Lin said.