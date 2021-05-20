Over 3,000 hectares of croplands demined in liberated Aghdam

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Farmlands on an area of 3,177 hectares have been cleared of mines and unexploded munitions in Azerbaijan's Aghdam region, a source at the region's executive office said on May 19.

Wheat was sown in a cleared land of 2,195 hectares. Operations to demine the cultivated areas continue, the source added.

Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia's occupation in the 44-war in autumn 2020 are currently being demined at a high pace. The Mine Action Agency experts demine the territories intended for building roads and infrastructure facilities, and for laying cable communication lines. Later, the territories aimed for cropping are also cleared of mines.

Some 21 Azerbaijani citizens, including 14 civilians were killed and 87 citizens, 16 civilians were injured in mine explosions in liberated lands since the signing of the Karabakh peace deal on November 10, 2020.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev earlier described Armenia’s failure to provide the mine maps as the main difficulty for Azerbaijani IPDs to return to their homes. He said that this is yet another war crime by Armenia as several servicemen and civilians were killed in mine blasts on the liberated territories after the war.