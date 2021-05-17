President Aliyev: Armenia shows inadequate response to border demarcation with Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Aisha Jabbarova

President Ilham Aliyev has said that Armenia shows inadequate response to the ongoing border delimitation process with Azerbaijan.

Aliyev made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on May 17. Aliyev called Tokayev on the occasion of the latter’s birthday today.

President Aliyev noted that there was no border clash with Armenia and that the situation was stable.

He described as baseless Armenia’s address to the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), describing it as Armenia’s attempt to internationalize the issue.