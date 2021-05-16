MFA: Armenia's appeal to CSTO over border situation has no basis

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said that Armenia's appeal to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) over the tensions related to the delimitation and demarcation of the two states' borders has no basis and is nothing but an attempt by the Armenian authorities to politicize the issue, the Foreign Ministry has said.

Bayramov made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin, who currently chairs the CSTO, on May 15.

Minister Bayramov informed his counterpart about the tensions on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, noting that the Azerbaijani border forces are deployed in the country's own positions and the process is carried out in a normal and systematic manner, the report added.

Muhriddin was informed that earlier there were some disagreements over the measures taken to strengthen the border protection system within the framework of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, but they were resolved through negotiations with the participation of the signatories of the trilateral statement of November 2020.

It was stated that the leadership of Azerbaijan's State Border Service was immediately sent to the region in connection with the latest tensions on the border and talks were held with Armenia's border guards.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed that such tensions should be resolved through political means and negotiations.

Armenia earlier appealed to Russa-led CSTO to hold consultations over its border dispute with Azerbaijan months after the 44-day war in and around Azerbaijan's Karabakh region in autumn 2020.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry earlier rejected Armenia's claim that Azerbaijani troops had crossed several kilometers into its southern border. Baku said that Azerbaijani troops were taking up positions on the country's own borders and added that the Armenian leadership is trying to politicize the issue ahead of the June snap parliamentary elections.

Apart from Armenia, the CSTO includes Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Azerbaijan is not a member of the organization.

The hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani Army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.