Mine Action Agency purchases new equipment to speed up mine clearance

New machinery and equipment are being purchased to speed up mine clearance in Azerbaijan`s liberated territories.

Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency Vugar Suleymanov told Trend’s Karabakh bureau that work is underway in this direction, innovations are expected as well.

“The delivery of new machinery and equipment has already begun. More information will be provided in the coming days,” he added.

Notablu, Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia's occupation in a 44-war in autumn 2020 are currently being demined at a high pace. The Mine Action Agency experts demine the territories intended for building roads and infrastructure facilities, and for laying cable communication lines. Later, the territories aimed for cropping will be cleared of mines.

Some 21 Azerbaijani citizens, including 14 civilians were killed and 87 citizens, 16 civilians were injured in mine explosions in liberated lands since the signing of the Karabakh peace deal on November 10, 2020.