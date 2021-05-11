Criminal cases against Armenian terrorists who fought in Karabakh nearing completion - Prosecutor General

By Trend





Criminal proceedings against Armenian terrorists who fought in Karabakh are nearing completion, Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev said, Trend reports.

According to Aliyev, each of the terrorists was charged in a specific criminal case.

"One of them, a criminal case against a Lebanese citizen, was sent to the Baku Military Court. This criminal case will be considered in accordance with international conventions. Criminal cases against other terrorists are nearing completion. The public will be additionally informed," Aliyev said.