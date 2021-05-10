President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates new projects in Nakhchivan

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for a visit, Azertag reported on May 10.

As part of his visit, Aliyev has participated in a presentation of a new runway at Nakhchivan International Airport and the opening of the Julfa-Ordubad highway and visited Ordubad railway station.

During the same visit, Aliyev took part in the opening of a military airfield of the Combine Arms Division in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Moreover, Aliyev participated in the inauguration of a military aerodrome of the Special Combined Arms Army in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Commander of the Special Combined Arms Army, Colonel-General Karam Mustafayev reported to the head of state. Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the work done.

Furthermore, the president viewed the construction process of the building of the ASAN Service center in Nakhchivan city and participated in the opening of the Nakhchivan branch of “Azerkhalcha” Open Joint-Stock Company.

He also attended the opening of the Central Hospital of the Nakhchivan Garrison and visited national leader Heydar Aliyev's monument.

On the same day, Aliyev viewed the construction of the Ordubad Hydroelectric Power Plant and attended the launch of “Reconstruction of drinking water supply and sewerage systems in Ordubad district center and surrounding villages” project.

Story will be updated.



