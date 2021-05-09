Azerbaijan to open six new military units by late May

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

State Border Service Head Elchin Guliyev has said that Azerbaijan will open six more new military units by late May, the service reported on its website on May 8.

Guliyev made the remarks at the 10th graduation ceremony of Azerbaijan's State Border Service Academy.

Guliyev noted that border outposts have resumed operations in the area of ??the Azerbaijani-Iranian state border liberated from Armenia' occupation. Border combat points started to operate to protect and guard the state border with Armenia passing through Zangilan, Gubadli regions and part of Lachin region.

"In the past two months, 10 new military units began their service and combat activities in these areas. The repair and construction of another six military units will be completed by the end of May," he said.

Winning a victory in the 44-day war with Armenia in autumn 2020, Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity and put an end to the occupation of 20 percent of its lands, including 132-km state border with Iran and 500-km state border with Armenia.