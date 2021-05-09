Funds allocated for creation of heat supply system in Azerbaijan’s Shusha

By Trend

One million manat ($588,235) has been allocated to create a heat supply system in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, Trend reports referring to the order of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev "On measures in connection with the design, construction and installation of a heat supply system in Shusha".

In accordance with the document, one million manat ($588,235) is initially allocated from the Reserve Fund of the president of Azerbaijan envisaged in the Azerbaijani state budget for 2021 to Azeristiliktejhizat OJSC to provide 31 houses in Shusha with heating and hot water during the next heating season for the design, construction and installation of boilers, systems inside the buildings.

The Ministry of Finance was instructed to ensure funding in the amount specified in this order while the Cabinet of Ministers - to resolve the issues arising from it.